Ohio State travel to Ann Arbor to face Michigan on Saturday in a rivalry Big 10 matchup.

Ohio State (9–2) enters Saturday in first place in the Big 10 East after beating Illinois last week. The Buckeyes remain in contention for the College Football Playoff, but will need some good fortune to advance.

Michigan (8–3) lost to Wisconsin 21–10 last week to officially drop out of the top-25. The Wolverines defense has allowed just 16.4 points per game this season but its offense has struggled to get going behind subpar quarterback play.

Find out how to watch this key rivalry game below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, Nov. 25, Noon ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.