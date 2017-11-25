How to Watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma on Nov. 25.

By Nihal Kolur
November 25, 2017

The West Virginia Mountaineers travel to Norman on Saturday to face the Oklahoma Sooners in a Big 12 rivalry matchup.

West Virginia (7-4, 5-3 Conf) enters Saturday in fifth place on the Big 12 standings after a 28-14 loss to Texas last week. The Mountaineers have struggled on defense this season, allowing almost 30 points and over 400 yards per game. Quarterback Will Grier suffered a gruesome broken finger last week against Texas and will miss the remainder of the season.

No. 4 Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 Conf) defeated Kansas 41-3 last week to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. The Sooners have been dominant on the season, losing only to Iowa State. Heisman Award favorite quarterback Baker Mayfield will not start, but will play, against West Virginia after on-field antics against Kansas.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, Nov. 25, 3:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

