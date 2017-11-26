Florida is close to hiring Mississippi State's Dan Mullen as their next head football coach, according to multiple media reports.

Mullen would replace Jim McElwain, who was fired last month after two seasons at the school.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the school reached out to Mullen the day after Mississippi State lost the Egg Bowl to rival Ole Miss.

Former college and NFL coach Chip Kelly and Central Florida coach Scott Frost were also reportedly targeted for the job.

Mullen, 45, spent nine seasons at Mississippi State, and set to take them to their eighth bowl game in his tenure. The Bulldogs also had a No. 1 ranking during the 2014 season. He leaves with a 69–46 record and a 33–39 mark in the SEC.

Mullen received a contract extension from Mississippi State after last season and made $4.5 million in 2017. SI.com's Bruce Feldman reported that the school was preparing to go "all in" with efforts to try to keep Mullen from bolting.

Before taking the job in Starkville, Mullen was the offensive coordinator at Florida for four seasons, where he helped lead the Gators to two national championships coaching under Urban Meyer.