Tennessee Fans in Uproar Over Reports School Is Hiring Greg Schiano

The potential Greg Schiano hiring at Tennessee isn't going over too well.

By Chris Chavez
November 26, 2017

Tennessee is finalizing a deal with Greg Schiano to become the team's new head coach and it does not appear to be going over too well with fans in Knoxville.

Schiano is currently serving as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State. He previously coached at Rutgers for 11 seasons and helped make the Scarlet Knights into a relevant football program in the Big East. He coached in the NFL for two seasons. 

Schiano has drawn criticism for his time as an assistant under Joe Paterno at Penn State. Documents released in July 2016 contain testimony that alleges Schiano had knowledge of the sexual abuse that was perpetrated by defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky, who is serving a minimum 30-year sentence after his 2012 conviction on 45 charges of sexually abusing 10 boys. Schiano denies ever seeing any abuse or having any reason to suspect any abuse in his time at Penn State.

Here's what some notable figures and fans are saying about the potential deal:

Tennessee fired Butch Jones on Nov. 12 after they dropped to 0–6 in SEC play. He went 34–27 in his five seasons with the Vols.

