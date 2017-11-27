Navy To Wear Special 'Blue Angels' Uniforms vs. Army

These are slick as hell. 

By Nihal Kolur
November 27, 2017

The annual Navy vs. Army game never fails to disappoint.

Ahead of Saturday's rivalry game between the Midshipmen and the Black Knights, Navy revealed the uniforms they'll be wearing and they are gorgeous. As a tribute to the U.S. Navy's flight team, the Midshipmen will be wearing Blue Angels uniforms.

Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk had this to say about his team's jerseys:

"This tribute to the Blue Angels reflects the enthusiastic pride and appreciation we have for the Navy's premier flying team and the motivation they convey to Navy football and the fleet at large. The masterminds at Under Armour are always thinking of ways to inspire our troops while still reflecting a deep appreciation for a Naval history that is so ingrained in our game day traditions. Annually, a special Navy uniform has become a statement in this game and brings with it appreciated meaning and a clear message that we are all in."

The two teams have been wearing special alternate uniforms ahead of this game for years, with Navy wearing position-by-position uniforms in 2015 based on different ships and 1963 throwback uniforms last year.

The Midshipmen lead the all-time series 60-49-7 but had their 14-game win streak snapped last year when Army won 21-17 in Baltimore.

