Mississippi State found a gem in a sharp offensive guy with Northeast roots when they hired Dan Mullen in 2009. The Bulldogs may be going a similar route again in search of Mullen's successor. Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead has emerged as a strong candidate for the Mississippi State head coaching vacancy, multiple sources has told SI.

The 44-year-old Moorhead was 38–13 in four seasons as a head coach at FCS Fordham after inheriting a team that went 1–10 the year before. Moorhead is also expected to be in the mix for the UCF opening should current head coach Scott Frost, one of the most popular coaching candidates of this cycle, leave Orlando for a another job.

Moorhead has been a revelation for the Penn State offense. PSU is 21–5 in his time there. In the two years before Moorhead arrived in Happy Valley, Penn State’s average rank was No. 99 nationally in yards per play. In his two seasons there, they have improved to No. 19. Moorhead's system offers a unique blend of run-pass-option looks with a West Coast passing scheme that produces big shots downfield and has proven to be one of the most dynamic offenses in college football. Since he’s been with the Nittany Lions only Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Louisville have produced more plays of 20 yards or longer. SI profiled Moorhead and the evolution of his scheme earlier this season.

The Bulldogs are looking for a replacement after Dan Mullen left Starkville for Florida this past weekend. Others believed to be in the running for the head coaching vacancy include Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, Michigan passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton, and Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, a former Bulldogs defensive coordinator under Mullen.

USA Today was first to report that Mississippi State was targeting Moorhead for its head coaching vacancy.