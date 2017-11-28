Tennessee chased Mike Gundy but came up empty. He’s staying in Stillwater and is expected to get a new deal, as he made known from his Twitter feed Tuesday night. A source told SI Tuesday that UT also has reached out to Purdue’s Jeff Brohm and NC State’s Dave Doeren in hopes of filling its coaching vacancy. Gundy was able to use the Vols for some leverage. Word is Brohm and Doeren are likely more viable options, as could be USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin.

Brohm, a Louisville native, had a strong first season at Purdue, getting the Boilermakers into a bowl game for the first time in five years. He’s a brilliant offensive mind and is financially manageable for UT. Would he leave Purdue after one year though?

Doeren, a Kansas native, who is 56–34 in stints at Northern Illinois and NC State, led the Wolfpack to an 8–4 finish after entering the season on the hot seat. A source told SI that he would be very tempted by the Vols job.

Martin, who we’ve been told is in play for this job, now has a legit shot at it. Martin has coached in the SEC as an assistant at Kentucky. He’s a former Tennessee star who quarterbacked the Vols to a national title two decades ago and is regarded as a very good recruiter.

It is believed that the Vols have some interest in SMU head coach Chad Morris but multiple sources told SI that he is not going to interview with UT on Wednesday, contrary to reports.