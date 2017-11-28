After Mike Gundy, Tennessee Sets Sights on Jeff Brohm, Dave Doeren and Tee Martin

Quickly

  • With Mike Gundy announcing his intentions to stay in Stillwater, the Volunteers are widening their search for the team's next head coach.
By Bruce Feldman
November 28, 2017

Tennessee chased Mike Gundy but came up empty. He’s staying in Stillwater and is expected to get a new deal, as he made known from his Twitter feed Tuesday night. A source told SI Tuesday that UT also has reached out to Purdue’s Jeff Brohm and NC State’s Dave Doeren in hopes of filling its coaching vacancy. Gundy was able to use the Vols for some leverage. Word is Brohm and Doeren are likely more viable options, as could be USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin.

Brohm, a Louisville native, had a strong first season at Purdue, getting the Boilermakers into a bowl game for the first time in five years. He’s a brilliant offensive mind and is financially manageable for UT. Would he leave Purdue after one year though?

Doeren, a Kansas native, who is 56–34 in stints at Northern Illinois and NC State, led the Wolfpack to an 8–4 finish after entering the season on the hot seat. A source told SI that he would be very tempted by the Vols job.

Martin, who we’ve been told is in play for this job, now has a legit shot at it. Martin has coached in the SEC as an assistant at Kentucky. He’s a former Tennessee star who quarterbacked the Vols to a national title two decades ago and is regarded as a very good recruiter.

It is believed that the Vols have some interest in SMU head coach Chad Morris but multiple sources told SI that he is not going to interview with UT on Wednesday, contrary to reports.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters