Erik Ainge is many things. He was a multi-year starter at Tennessee. A former NFL quarterback. A radio show host.

Apparently, he's also one of those guys who talks trash in the DM's.

Ainge, who currently hosts The Erik Ainge Show on Sports Radio WNML, posted a picture of a recent back-and-forth he had with Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin, who famously left Tennessee after one season to take the USC job.

I don’t want him. He doesn’t want to be back here either. Kiffin is not the answer. I promise. See our convo. No. Thanks. Lane. pic.twitter.com/HLjYDQ13s4 — Erik Ainge (@ErikAinge3) November 29, 2017

"Bc you suck and I don't ever want you to come back here. Thanks. Bye."

Woah! He hit Kiffin with the "Thanks. Bye." That's pissed-off high school cheerleader-level trash talk.

Another thing to note here is that Kiffin, as he reminded Ainge, never actually expressed interest in the Tennessee job. After Tennessee backed off from hiring Greg Schiano, Kiffin trolled his former employer with the following tweet:

As Tennessee again finds itself engulfed in flames, Lane Kiffin waits by his phone Not waiting at all! Getting this team ready to win its 9th straight against a great north Texas team. Come to the championship here in Boca Dennis at #thefaU @espn https://t.co/GJ83xJqejm — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 27, 2017

Just another bizarre sequence in what has been a bizarre coaching search.