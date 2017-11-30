Former New York Jets head coach and ESPN analyst Herm Edwards is being considered for Arizona State's head coaching vacancy, according to SI's Bruce Feldman.

The Associated Press reports that Edwards has a deal in place with the Sun Devils. Arizona State president Michael Crow would need to interview Edwards before any deal is finalized.

Edwards has not coached since 2008, when he was fired for a 2–14 season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He coached the Jets from ’01 to ’05. He has not coached at the college level since serving as a cornerbacks coach for San Jose State in 1989.

Todd Graham was fired on Sunday after six seasons at the helm in Tempe but will be on the sidelines for the team's upcoming bowl game. He went 46–31 in his time at Arizona State. Graham's contract was supposed to run through 2021, which puts his buyout at an estimated $12 million.

Edwards has been working as an analyst with ESPN since 2009.