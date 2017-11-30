Jimbo Fisher won't talk about his future at Florida State—but he will talk about barbecue.
During a Thursday afternoon interview on SiriusXM alongside former Florida State quarterback Danny Kanell, I asked Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher if he planned to be the Seminoles’ coach next year. He didn’t give a definitive answer that would settle the question of whether he’ll be coaching Florida State or Texas A&M next season, so I tried a different tack. Pulled pork or brisket?
Listen to his answer here.
We asked Jimbo Fisher if he'd be the coach at @FSUFootball next season. His response? "You know my answer. I'm not going to talk about jobs."— ESPNU Radio on SiriusXM (@ESPNUonSiriusXM) November 30, 2017
Hear more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/V7qb9NWITL