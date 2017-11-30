Knee injury on Saturday. Surgery on Sunday. Six days later, J.T. Barrett will play in the Big Ten Championship game.

That's the life of the Ohio State quarterback, who suffered an injury after he was hit by a camera before the Buckeyes' win over Michigan last week. Barrett underwent arthroscopic surgery on the knee on Sunday, according to the The Columbus Dispatch, and while Urban Meyer didn't mention the surgery during an appearance on 97.1 The Fan, he did say that Barrett will be ready to play on Saturday vs. Wisconsin.

“He’s been cleared to play so he’s going to play in the game,” Meyer said. “He’ll practice today and be ready to go.”

He did not specify whether Barrett, who was named first team All-Big Ten on Thursday, will start. The other option would be Dwayne Haskins, who replaced Barrett in the third quarter of the Michigan game. Haskins went six of seven for 94 yards and rushed three times for 24 yards in relief duty.

The injury is believed to be to the meniscus in his right knee, and he first started having issues with it before the season opener against Indiana, per the Dispatch. Trainers were able to massage a part of the meniscus that floats out of place and he played on it without incident for most of the season. When he was hit by the camera before the Michigan game, part of the meniscus floated out, but once again trainers were able to coax it back into place. But on a rushing play in the third quarter, the issues presented itself once again and he did not return.

If Haskins does indeed start on Saturday, it will be the second time that an injury suffered against Michigan has forced him to miss the Big Ten title game against Wisconsin. In 2014, Barrett broke his ankle in the season finale, and Cardale Jones led the Buckeyes to a 59-0 win over the Badgers. Jones would go on to lead Ohio State to victory in the first-ever College Football Playoff.

Barrett, a senior, has thrown for 2,728 yards, 32 touchdowns and just seven interceptions on the season.