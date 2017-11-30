Tennessee’s coaching search has turned its focus eastward. A source told SI that the Volunteers are now targeting NC State head coach Dave Doeren as of Thursday morning, and that in response NC State has offered him a new contract with increases in both compensation and term, as well as an enhanced salary pool for his staff.

Earlier this week Tennessee zeroed in on Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy and Purdue’s Jeff Brohm after backing out of a deal with Greg Schiano on Sunday night. Gundy is staying in Stillwater and is expected to get a new deal, as he made known from his Twitter feed Tuesday night. A source told SI Tuesday that UT had reached out to Brohm and Doeren in hopes of filling its coaching vacancy. Word is, if Doeren doesn’t go to Tennessee, SMU’s Chad Morris or USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin. could be the next in the Vols’ search.

Doeren is 56–34 in stints at Northern Illinois and NC State and led the Wolfpack to an 8–4 finish this fall after entering the season on the hot seat. A source told SI that he would be very tempted by the Vols job.

It’s been reported that Morris had interviewed with Tennessee on Tuesday, but a source tells SI that is inaccurate. The 48-year-old Texan did a terrific job as Clemson’s offensive coordinator helping Dabo Swinney turn the Tigers’ program into what it is now and has spent three seasons rebuilding SMU. He is 14–22 after leading the Mustangs to a 7–5 season.

Brohm, a Louisville native, had a strong first season at Purdue, getting the Boilermakers into a bowl game for the first time in five years. He’s a brilliant offensive mind and would be financially manageable for UT.

Martin, who we’ve been told is in play for this job, now has a legit shot at it. Martin has coached in the SEC as an assistant at Kentucky. He’s a former Tennessee star who quarterbacked the Vols to a national title two decades ago and is regarded as a very good recruiter.