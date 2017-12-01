Jimbo Fisher is accepting the Texas A&M head coaching job and won’t coach Florida State Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe, a source told SI. Longtime defensive line coach Odell Haggins will serve as the acting head coach. Wayne McGahee III of the Tallahassee Democrat first reported the news.

Fisher replaces Kevin Sumlin, who went 51–26 in six seasons at College Station. The Aggies lost to LSU 45–21 and dropped to 7–5 on the year. Sumlin is owed a $10.4 million buyout. It can be reduced in the next 60 days, if he accepts another coaching position.

Fisher’s Christmas tree was thrown to the curb early Friday afternoon.

#FSU coach Jimbo Fisher has put his Christmas tree outside his house to be picked up as garbage pic.twitter.com/N0pgrdL0bN — Wayne McGahee III (@WayneMcGaheeIII) December 1, 2017

Fisher was in his eighth season at Florida State since taking over for Bobby Bowden in 2010. He has an 83–23 record over his career. Under Fisher, the Seminoles captured the ACC crown in ’12, ’13 and ’14. He also won the 2013 BCS National Championship.

Florida State rescheduled its game with Louisiana-Monroe, which was originally cancelled by Hurricane Irma, to Saturday in an effort to keep its 35-year bowl appearance streak intact.