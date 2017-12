ESPN's College GameDay has descended upon Charlotte, North Carolina, for the ACC Championship between No. 1 Clemson and No. 7 Miami.

With College Football Playoff contention on the line, this game should not dissapoint.

The Tigers (11-1) enter Saturday with five straight wins. Their only loss this season came to Syracuse in October.

The Hurricanes (10-1) are coming off an upset loss to Pittsburgh.

Check out some of the best signs from GameDay:

WE’RE YELLING ABOUT FOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/6WsPCr2eQG — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 2, 2017

These @ClemsonFB fans only want a few more things this holiday season... starting with the #ACCFCG! pic.twitter.com/MPoNP0ElFZ — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 2, 2017

Only a moderately important thing to skip pic.twitter.com/G9TVC2eF93 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 2, 2017

A drink best served cold pic.twitter.com/Tf5UghhFrK — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 2, 2017

Seems legit enough pic.twitter.com/JhQ7H2TOZn — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 2, 2017

We're looking forward to having you, kiddo. pic.twitter.com/ca4DEJ7qLE — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 2, 2017

Hopefully we can all be this creative soon.