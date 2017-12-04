Mayfield, Love, Jackson Named Heisman Finalists

There are only three finalists for the Heisman Trophy this year. 

By Scooby Axson
December 04, 2017

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, Stanford running back Bryce Love and Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson were named Heisman Trophy finalists.

The award will be given out in New York City on Saturday.

Mayfield has led the Sooners all season, leading them to their third straight Big 12 title and second appearance in the college football playoff. Mayfield set an FBS record for passing efficiency, breaking his own record set in 2016.

He had completed 71% percent of his passes for 4,340 yards and was second in the nation with 41 touchdown passes. Mayfield is also a finalist for the Davey O'Brien award (top quarterback and the Maxwell Award, given to the top player in college football.

Love was second in the nation in rushing (1,973 yards) while scoring 17 touchdowns, doing most of it with a severely injured ankle. Love had 10 100-yards games and averaged 8.32 yards a carry.

Jackson is attempting to become the first Heisman repeat winner since Archie Griffin accomplished the feat in 1974 and 1975. Jackson's stats this season are almost similar to his runaway Heisman campaign last season.

Jackson threw for 3,489 yards with 25 touchdowns and added 1,443 yards and 17 more scores on the ground. Jackson averaged 411 yards of total offense per game in 2017, by far leading the nation.

