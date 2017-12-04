It doesn't seem likely that Michigan State's Mark Dantonio and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh will be exchanging Christmas cards this years.

On Sunday, Dantonio was asked if he felt slighted that his 9-3 Spartans ended up in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl while the rival Wolverines head to the Outback Bowl with an 8-4 record.

The Michigan State coach explained that he was not concerned about it and would instead continue to focus on beating the Wolverines and preparing for Washington State and the Spartans' Dec. 28 bowl game.

"I don't worry about that. I am just focused on the @HolidayBowlGame. I'll just continue to focus on beating Michigan and let things sort out." - Mark Dantonio when asked if he felt slighted because Michigan in playing Tampa. pic.twitter.com/6sjRzVZE6U — Rico Beard (@RicoBeard) December 3, 2017

Harbaugh caught wind of the comment and based on his response Monday, it seems like he didn't appreciate the shot at Michigan.

Saw Coach D comments on continuing to "focus" on how "he" can beat Michigan. Congrats on turning around a 3-9 team, plagued with off field issues. Good for BIG to have him back. — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) December 4, 2017

The "off field issues" Harbaugh is referencing the are 13 players who left the team before the start of the 2017 season, including the four players dismissed after being charged for sexual assault.

This might be a bit of an aggressive shot from Harbaugh considering the Spartans beat the Wolverines this season and have won eight of the last 10 meetings in the series. Dantonio has a 2-1 record against Harbaugh, with both wins coming in Ann Arbor.

Dantonio did have one last thing to say though.

For all Spartans, “it’s not over, it’ll never be over, it’s just getting started” #SpartansWill — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) December 4, 2017

The Wolverines will take on South Carolina on Jan. 1, 2018 and they will face the Spartans next on Oct. 20, 2018 in East Lansing.