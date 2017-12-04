Jim Harbaugh Goes At Mark Dantonio On Twitter For Comment About Beating Michigan

Mark Dantonio said he wants to "focus on beating Michigan." Jim Harbaugh was not amused.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 04, 2017

It doesn't seem likely that Michigan State's Mark Dantonio and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh will be exchanging Christmas cards this years.

On Sunday, Dantonio was asked if he felt slighted that his 9-3 Spartans ended up in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl while the rival Wolverines head to the Outback Bowl with an 8-4 record.

The Michigan State coach explained that he was not concerned about it and would instead continue to focus on beating the Wolverines and preparing for Washington State and the Spartans' Dec. 28 bowl game.

Harbaugh caught wind of the comment and based on his response Monday, it seems like he didn't appreciate the shot at Michigan.

The "off field issues" Harbaugh is referencing the are 13 players who left the team before the start of the 2017 season, including the four players dismissed after being charged for sexual assault.

This might be a bit of an aggressive shot from Harbaugh considering the Spartans beat the Wolverines this season and have won eight of the last 10 meetings in the series. Dantonio has a 2-1 record against Harbaugh, with both wins coming in Ann Arbor.

Dantonio did have one last thing to say though.

The Wolverines will take on South Carolina on Jan. 1, 2018 and they will face the Spartans next on Oct. 20, 2018 in East Lansing.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters