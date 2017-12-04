Who will pick up where Scott Frost left off in Orlando? The Knights may promote from within.
With Scott Frost heading home to Nebraska, the UCF coaching search is heating up. Sources tell SI that Frost’s offensive coordinator Troy Walters is a strong candidate for the vacancy. The Knights, which were ranked No. 126 in the nation in offense before Frost and Walters arrived, are now No. 1 in the country in offense as they flipped an 0–12 team two years ago into a 12–0 American Conference champ this fall. Another candidate we’re told to keep an eye on is Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.
The 38-year-old former Clemson wideout has an amazing personal story of overcoming tragedy, walking onto the Tigers and graduating with honors, earning a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering. Elliott played a key role in the Tigers’ national title run last season, and Clemson is the No. 1 seed in this year’s playoff field. The Tigers have an 82–14 record in his seven seasons there, the last three as co-OC.
Toledo’s Jason Candle, who is 21–6 in his two seasons coaching the Rockets, is also believed to be in the mix for UCF. Candle, a product of D-III powerhouse Mount Union, just led Toledo to the MAC title.