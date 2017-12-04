With Scott Frost heading home to Nebraska, the UCF coaching search is heating up. Sources tell SI that Frost’s offensive coordinator Troy Walters is a strong candidate for the vacancy. The Knights, which were ranked No. 126 in the nation in offense before Frost and Walters arrived, are now No. 1 in the country in offense as they flipped an 0–12 team two years ago into a 12–0 American Conference champ this fall. Another candidate we’re told to keep an eye on is Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

The 38-year-old former Clemson wideout has an amazing personal story of overcoming tragedy, walking onto the Tigers and graduating with honors, earning a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering. Elliott played a key role in the Tigers’ national title run last season, and Clemson is the No. 1 seed in this year’s playoff field. The Tigers have an 82–14 record in his seven seasons there, the last three as co-OC.

Toledo’s Jason Candle, who is 21–6 in his two seasons coaching the Rockets, is also believed to be in the mix for UCF. Candle, a product of D-III powerhouse Mount Union, just led Toledo to the MAC title.