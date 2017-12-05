2017 Bowl Game Gift Guide

Here is some of the swag players will receive from their bowl games

By Scooby Axson
December 05, 2017

Almost as exciting as receiving a bowl bid for college football teams are the gifts the players receive from the corporate entities that sponsor the game.

The FBS bowl season starts on December 16. Here is a look at some of the bowl swag that teams will receive this year.

Gildan New Mexico Bowl: Gift suite; Oakley sunglasses; Oakley 5-Speed backpack; Lit tumbler; beanie; Gildan stadium blanket; cap; Fidget Spinner

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl: Gift suite; Oakley backpack; neck pillow

AutoNation Cure Bowl: Watch; backpack; warm up suit pants and jacket; Dri-Fit shirt long-sleeve shirt; hat

Bahamas Bowl: Gift suite; Oakley sunglasses; Under Armour backpack; beanie

Las Vegas Bowl: Gift suite; Oakley backpack and tag; hat; Rock ‘Em socks; beanie

Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl: Online gift suite "and an assortment of bowl-branded items" Dollar General Bowl: Amazon Echo; Maui Jim sunglasses; Timely Watch Co. watch; Wilson football

Hawai’i Bowl: Electronics gift suite; Oakley backpack and sunglasses; Tori Richard aloha shirt; beach towel; Pro Athletics surf trunks; performance t-shirt

Foster Farms Bowl: Fossil watch; Sony XB950N1 extra bass noise cancelling headphones; Timbuk2 backpack; coin, $25 Apple iTunes gift card

Quick Lane Bowl: $175 Best Buy gift card; JBL bluetooth headphones; life-sized Fathead decal for each participant of his likeness; Ogio backpack and tag; mini helmet; hoodie; workout shorts; winter hat; vintage football

Camping World Bowl: $400 Best Buy player shopping trip^; Timely Watch Co. watch

Valero Alamo Bowl: Amazon Echo Show; $175 Amazon gift card; Fossil watch; mini-helmet; Rock 'Em socks; team panoramic photo

Cactus Bowl: Yeti cooler and tumbler; Fossil watch; Ogio backpack; Legendary hat; JBL Flip 4 speaker; blanket

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: PlayStation PS4 PRO bundle; Fossil watch; Ogio backpack

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: $300 Vanilla Visa gift card by InComm; Ultimate Ears Wonderboom bluetooth speaker; Fossil watch; football

Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual: Gift suite; Fossil watch; Ogio backpack; New Era 9Fifty snapback adjustable hat

Cotton Bowl: Would not disclose

