Florida State star safety Derwin James announced over Instagram on Tuesday that he will enter the 2018 NFL draft and skip the Independence Bowl.

James had 84 total tackles and two interceptions this season. He missed most of the 2016 season with a knee injury.

Florida State (6–6) qualified for a bowl game after beating Louisiana Monroe on Saturday.

On to the next chapter of my life I will be entering the 2018 NFL Draft and will not participate in the bowl game, FOREVER NOLE NATION #dj3 A post shared by DJ3 (@derwinjames) on Dec 5, 2017 at 10:14am PST

The draft will take place on April 26-28 in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium. The Cleveland Browns, 0–12 season, have likely cemented the first pick. But the rest of the order is up in the air between the San Francisco 49ers (2–10), New York Giants (2–10), Indianapolis Colts (3–9), Chicago Bears (3–9) and the Denver Broncos (3–9).

Underclassmen have until Jan. 15 to file declaration papers with the NFL. The league will release an official list of early entrees on Jan. 19.

