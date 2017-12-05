Roundup: List of underclassmen who have declared for NFL draft

Non-seniors have until Jan. 15 to declare for this year's draft. 

By SI Wire
December 05, 2017

​Below is the list of underclassmen who have forfeited their remaining years of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

The draft will take place on April 26-28 in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium. The Cleveland Browns, 0–12 season, have likely cemented the first pick. But the rest of the order is up in the air between the San Francisco 49ers (2–10), New York Giants (2–10), Indianapolis Colts (3–9), Chicago Bears (3–9) and the Denver Broncos (3–9). 

Underclassmen have until Jan. 15 to file declaration papers with the NFL. The league will release an official list of early entrees on Jan. 19.

Names current as of Dec. 5, 2017.

Mark Walton, RB, Miami 
DeShon Elliot, S, Texas
Quadree Henderson, WR, Pittsburgh
Holton Hill, CB, Texas
Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
Connor Williams, OT, Texas
Derwin James, S, Florida State

