With Willie Taggart moving on to the FSU, a very good job in the Pac-12 reopens. Whoever gets the job is going to inherit a pretty talented squad led by a potential first-round QB in Justin Herbert. Among those SI expects to get strong consideration for the vacancy: former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin, Washington State’s Mike Leach, Fresno State’s Jeff Tedford and former Florida coach Jim McElwain, as well as Oregon offensive coordinator Mario Cristobal and defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt, the former USF coach.

Sumlin, Leach, Tedford and McElwain all have strong ties within the Oregon power base. Cristobal, the former head man at Florida International, and Leavitt would offer continuity from the Taggart regime that had gained a lot of momentum especially on the recruiting trail. The two Ducks assistants are both known as high-energy guys who have played pivotal roles in turning this team into a much more physical outfit than the one that preceded Taggart’s arrival.​

Both McElwain and Sumlin were let go this season after fast starts to their tenures in the SEC. Sumlin, 53, is a protégé of former Washington State coach Mike Price and is 86–43 all-time as a head coach. McElwain, a 55-year-old Montana native, is 44–28.

Leach’s old boss at Washington State, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos, used to work at Oregon and is still very respected there by key people high up. Leach took over a program that had won just nine games in the previous four years before his arrival, but he has led the Cougars to 26 wins the past three years.

Tedford, 56, was the Ducks’ offensive coordinator before he left to be the head coach at Cal from 2002 to ’12. In his first season on the job at Fresno State, he turned a one-win team from the prior year into a nine-win team that reached the Mountain West title game.