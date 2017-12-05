Shea Patterson Plans Official Visit to Michigan As Ole Miss Players Seek Transfers

Ole Miss's former five-star QB isn't the only Rebel considering a transfer to Ann Arbor.

By Bruce Feldman
December 05, 2017

Jim Harbaugh’s issues finding a quarterback at Michigan could soon be rectified. Gifted Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson is set to take an official visit to Ann Arbor, along with Rebels safety Deontay Anderson, a source told SI. Word is there also might be more Rebels visiting Michigan in hopes of potentially transferring there.

Patterson does have a connection on the Michigan staff. In 2012 he committed to Arizona, where Matt Dudek was the Wildcats’ recruiting cooridnator; Dudek is now the Wolverines’ recruiting coordinator. In addition, Cesar Ruiz, who was Patterson’s center when the two were at IMG Academy in Florida, is now at Michigan, where he made three starts at right guard as a freshman this fall.

Patterson had his sophomore season cut short by a knee injury but has more than backed up the hype that followed him coming out of high school. The 6'1", 205-pound Shreveport native completed 64% of his passes this season with a 17–9 touchdown-to-interception ratio and threw for 2,259 yards in seven games. Against a very talented Auburn defense on the road, he went 34-of-51 for 346 yards and two touchdowns. Scouts love his quick release and his good footwork.

Ole Miss players have been given their release to transfer in the wake of hefty NCAA sanctions just handed down to the Rebels, including a two-year postseason ban that runs through the 2018 season (the school self-imposed a bowl ban this year).

The Wolverines’ passing offense ranked 11th in the Big Ten this season; their quarterbacks threw just nine touchdowns all year.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters