Jim Harbaugh’s issues finding a quarterback at Michigan could soon be rectified. Gifted Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson is set to take an official visit to Ann Arbor, along with Rebels safety Deontay Anderson, a source told SI. Word is there also might be more Rebels visiting Michigan in hopes of potentially transferring there.

Patterson does have a connection on the Michigan staff. In 2012 he committed to Arizona, where Matt Dudek was the Wildcats’ recruiting cooridnator; Dudek is now the Wolverines’ recruiting coordinator. In addition, Cesar Ruiz, who was Patterson’s center when the two were at IMG Academy in Florida, is now at Michigan, where he made three starts at right guard as a freshman this fall.

Patterson had his sophomore season cut short by a knee injury but has more than backed up the hype that followed him coming out of high school. The 6'1", 205-pound Shreveport native completed 64% of his passes this season with a 17–9 touchdown-to-interception ratio and threw for 2,259 yards in seven games. Against a very talented Auburn defense on the road, he went 34-of-51 for 346 yards and two touchdowns. Scouts love his quick release and his good footwork.

Ole Miss players have been given their release to transfer in the wake of hefty NCAA sanctions just handed down to the Rebels, including a two-year postseason ban that runs through the 2018 season (the school self-imposed a bowl ban this year).

The Wolverines’ passing offense ranked 11th in the Big Ten this season; their quarterbacks threw just nine touchdowns all year.