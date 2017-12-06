Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt is expected to be the next head coach at Tennessee sources tell SI. A deal could be announced as early as Friday. The Vols and Pruitt are still trying to sort out the details of the deal, but sources say he is the guy the Tennessee has locked in on.

Word is new athletic director Phillip Fulmer is pushing for a disciplinarian and someone who can bring a more hard-nosed, physical style to the program.

The 43-year old Pruitt has been the Tide’s defensive coordinator the past two seasons. This year, Alabama leads the nation in scoring defense and yards per play. We’re told that Pruitt’s value at Bama goes well beyond being just an excellent defensive coordinator with schemes. He’s someone Nick Saban really counts on to help set the tone in development and recruiting. His loss would be significant to the Tide.