Tennessee Nearing Deal to Make Alabama DC Jeremy Pruitt Next Head Coach

Tennessee is nearing an agreement to make Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt the Vols' next head coach. 

By Bruce Feldman
December 06, 2017

Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt is expected to be the next head coach at Tennessee sources tell SI. A deal could be announced as early as Friday. The Vols and Pruitt are still trying to sort out the details of the deal, but sources say he is the guy the Tennessee has locked in on. 

Word is new athletic director Phillip Fulmer is pushing for a disciplinarian and someone who can bring a more hard-nosed, physical style to the program.

The 43-year old Pruitt has been the Tide’s defensive coordinator the past two seasons. This year, Alabama leads the nation in scoring defense and yards per play. We’re told that Pruitt’s value at Bama goes well beyond being just an excellent defensive coordinator with schemes. He’s someone Nick Saban really counts on to help set the tone in development and recruiting. His loss would be significant to the Tide.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters