Petition Calls For Baker Mayfield’s Heisman Park Statue To Depict Him Planting OU Flag vs. Ohio State

Ideas are already in the works for Baker Mayfield's Heisman Park statue.

By Chris Chavez
December 07, 2017

A petition by Seth Truitt of Norman, Okla., on Change.org is calling for Baker Mayfield's potential Heisman Park statue to depict him planting the Oklahoma flag in the middle of Ohio State's field after the Sooners' win earlier in the season. The petition has received more than 4,200 signatures.

Mayfield took a victory lap around Ohio Stadium with an OU flag after the 31–16 win and then tried planting it in the middle of the Buckeyes logo at midfield. He later apologized to anyone from Ohio State who was offended by his actions. Tensions were high before the game because Ohio State players sang their fight song on Oklahoma's home field in a win.

The petition, intended for the University of Oklahoma, explains that "Winners of the Heiman [sic] Trophy who attend The University of Oklahoma are memorialized in Heisman Park on Jenkins Avenue in Norman, OK with their own statue. Sign this petition to show your support for depicting Baker Mayfield planting the flag against Ohio State."

Mayfield would be the sixth Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma. He has thrown for 4,340 yards and 41 touchdowns.​ Oklahoma is 12–1 on the season and will play Georgia in the Rose Bowl semifinal on Jan. 1.

The Heisman Trophy will be awarded at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 10.

[h/t SI's Bruce Feldman]

