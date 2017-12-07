In the week leading up to the Heisman Awards on Saturday, the honors have started rolling in.

The Home Depot College Football Awards were presented Thursday at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Baker Mayfield picked up the Walter Camp Player of the Year earlier Thursday and added to his trophy case ​later that night in Atlanta.

Eleven awards were handed out to the biggest names in college football.

See the winners below.

Maxwell Award: Player of the Year

Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield

Chuck Bednarik: Top Defensive Player

Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick

Davey O'Brien Award: Best Quarterback

Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield

Jim Thorpe Award: Top Defensive Back

Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick

Home Depot Coach of the Year

Central Florida's Scott Frost

Lou Groza Award: Top-Place Kicker

Utah's Matt Gay

Fred Biletnikoff Award: Most Outstanding Receiver

Oklahoma State's James Washington

Doak Walker Award: Best Running Back

Stanford's Bryce Love

Ray Guy Award: Top Punter

Texas's Michael Dickson

Outland Trophy: Best Interior Lineman

Houston's Ed Oliver

Disney Spirit Award

The University of Iowa Football