Baker Mayfield, Minkah Fitzpatrick Win Big at Home Depot College Football Awards

The Home Depot College Football Awards were presented Thursday at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 07, 2017

In the week leading up to the Heisman Awards on Saturday, the honors have started rolling in.

Baker Mayfield picked up the Walter Camp Player of the Year earlier Thursday and added to his trophy case ​later that night in Atlanta. 

Eleven awards were handed out to the biggest names in college football.  

See the winners below. 

Maxwell Award: Player of the Year

Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield 

Chuck Bednarik: Top Defensive Player

Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick 

Davey O'Brien Award: Best Quarterback

Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield 

Jim Thorpe Award: Top Defensive Back 

Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick 

Home Depot Coach of the Year

Central Florida's Scott Frost 

Lou Groza Award: Top-Place Kicker

Utah's Matt Gay

Fred Biletnikoff Award: Most Outstanding Receiver

Oklahoma State's James Washington

Doak Walker Award: Best Running Back

Stanford's Bryce Love

Ray Guy Award: Top Punter 

Texas's Michael Dickson

Outland Trophy: Best Interior Lineman

Houston's Ed Oliver 

Disney Spirit Award 

The University of Iowa Football 

 

