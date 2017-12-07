The Home Depot College Football Awards were presented Thursday at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
In the week leading up to the Heisman Awards on Saturday, the honors have started rolling in.
Baker Mayfield picked up the Walter Camp Player of the Year earlier Thursday and added to his trophy case later that night in Atlanta.
Eleven awards were handed out to the biggest names in college football.
See the winners below.
Maxwell Award: Player of the Year
Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield
Chuck Bednarik: Top Defensive Player
Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick
Davey O'Brien Award: Best Quarterback
Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield
Jim Thorpe Award: Top Defensive Back
Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick
Home Depot Coach of the Year
Central Florida's Scott Frost
Lou Groza Award: Top-Place Kicker
Utah's Matt Gay
Fred Biletnikoff Award: Most Outstanding Receiver
Oklahoma State's James Washington
Doak Walker Award: Best Running Back
Stanford's Bryce Love
Ray Guy Award: Top Punter
Texas's Michael Dickson
Outland Trophy: Best Interior Lineman
Houston's Ed Oliver
Disney Spirit Award
The University of Iowa Football