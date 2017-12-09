Missed Field Goal Seals Army's 14-13 Win Over Navy

A missed 48-yard field goal by Navy gave Army its second consecutive win in this storied rivalry. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 09, 2017

Navy kicker Bennett Moehring missed a 48-yard field goal as time expired to seal a 14-13 victory for Army at snow-covered Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

It's Army's second consecutive victory over its rival after Navy won 14 meetings in a row between 2002-2015. Navy still holds a 60-51-7 all-time advantage in this storied rivalry. 

Army opened the game with a 68-yard touchdown drive, which was capped off by a three yard touchdown run by Darnell Woolfolk. Navy followed with 10 unanswered points, including a 68-yard touchdown run by Malcolm Perry, to take a 10-7 advantage into halftime. Perry was a workhorse for the Midshepmen; he finished with 250 rushing yards on 30 carries.

The Midshepmen pushed their lead to 13-7 on the first drive of the second half. Army took the lead with a 65-yard drive that spanned nearly eight minutes. There were only five total possessions in the second half as both teams relied almost exclusively on their respective run games; only three passes were thrown during the entire game. 

Navy got the ball back with 5:10 left and proceeded to drive the ball deep into Army territory. After getting all the way to Army's 23-yard-line with 1:20 to go, two false start penalties pushed Navy back to a fourth-and-16 with three seconds left. The kick had the distance but missed wide left. 

Army, donned in special all white uniforms, stormed the field. The win got Army to 9-3, while Navy fell to 6-6 after starting the season 5-0.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters