Missed Field Goal Seals Army's 14-13 Win Over Navy

Navy kicker Bennett Moehring missed a 48-yard field goal as time expired to seal a 14-13 victory for Army at snow-covered Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Army holds on to beat Navy 14-13, get first win streak in series in over 20 years. pic.twitter.com/zv34rHXrNM — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) December 9, 2017

It's Army's second consecutive victory over its rival after Navy won 14 meetings in a row between 2002-2015. Navy still holds a 60-51-7 all-time advantage in this storied rivalry.

Army opened the game with a 68-yard touchdown drive, which was capped off by a three yard touchdown run by Darnell Woolfolk. Navy followed with 10 unanswered points, including a 68-yard touchdown run by Malcolm Perry, to take a 10-7 advantage into halftime. Perry was a workhorse for the Midshepmen; he finished with 250 rushing yards on 30 carries.

The Midshepmen pushed their lead to 13-7 on the first drive of the second half. Army took the lead with a 65-yard drive that spanned nearly eight minutes. There were only five total possessions in the second half as both teams relied almost exclusively on their respective run games; only three passes were thrown during the entire game.

Navy got the ball back with 5:10 left and proceeded to drive the ball deep into Army territory. After getting all the way to Army's 23-yard-line with 1:20 to go, two false start penalties pushed Navy back to a fourth-and-16 with three seconds left. The kick had the distance but missed wide left.

Army, donned in special all white uniforms, stormed the field. The win got Army to 9-3, while Navy fell to 6-6 after starting the season 5-0.