Paul Rhoads to Join Chip Kelly's Staff as UCLA Defensive Backs Coach

UCLA is hiring former Iowa State head coach Paul Rhoads to coach the Bruins secondary, a source told SI Sunday morning.

By Bruce Feldman
December 10, 2017

UCLA is hiring former Iowa State head coach Paul Rhoads to coach the Bruins secondary, a source told SI Sunday morning. The 50-year-old Rhoads becomes the third hire on Chip Kelly’s defensive staff with FBS coordinator experience, joining DC Jerry Azzinaro and LB coach Don Pellum. Last season Rhoads was the DC at Arkansas. Over his 10 combined seasons as a defensive coordinator at Auburn (2008) and Pittsburgh (2000-07), Rhoads’ units ranked in the top 30 nationally in scoring defense six times and the top 12 for fewest yards three times. The Hogs struggled in 2017 and Bret Bielema was forced out after a 4-8 season. 

In 2016, Arkansas’ defensive backs unit forced 10 interceptions, returning four of those for touchdowns. Among the DBs Rhoads has developed in his time as a college coach: Darrelle Revis, Shawntae Spencer and Jerraud Powers.

Rhoads went 32-55 in seven seasons at ISU, leading the Cyclones to three bowl games.

