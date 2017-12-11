Tennessee Football Players Meet Keaton Jones, The Boy Who Spoke Against Bullying

Keaton Jones got to spend the day with Tennessee football players.

By Chris Chavez
December 11, 2017

Members of the Tennesee football team got a chance to meet with Keaton Jones just days after the Knoxville, Tennessee boy went viral on the internet for breaking down in tears explaining the struggles as a victim of bullying.

"So I got the chance to spend the day with my new best bud Keaton," quarterback Jarrett Guarantano tweeted. "It was unbelievable to get to know him and realize that we have a lot in common. This dude is very special and has changed my life forever. Now I have the little brother I always wanted! God bless you my man."

His original video can be found below:

The Vols players are just a handful of the many athletes and celebrities that have reached out in support of Jones. More than 21 million people have viewed and shared the video on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. 

