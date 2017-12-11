Stanford Set to Promote Former QB Tavita Pritchard to Offensive Coordinator

Pritchard was under center when Stanford engineered its stunning upset of No. 1 USC in 2007.

By Bruce Feldman
December 11, 2017

Tavita Pritchard is expected to be promoted to become Stanford’s new offensive coordinator, a source has told SI. The 30-year-old former Cardinal quarterback will replace Mike Bloomgren, who left to become the new head coach at Rice.

Pritchard joined the Stanford staff in Palo Alto since 2010, eventually working his way up to quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator. Pritchard was the quarterback who led Stanford to a massive upset of USC in 2007, Jim Harbaugh’s first season as head coach. Pritchard, making his first career start, threw a 10-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal with 49 seconds left to help the Cardinal, a 41-point underdog, knock off the No. 1 Trojans at home, 24–23.

