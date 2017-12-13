Herm Edwards is looking for a defensive coordinator at Arizona State, and sources tell SI he is interested in Texas Tech’s David Gibbs. The two coaches have worked together before, when Gibbs spent three seasons as Edwards’s secondary coach with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Sun Devils’ defensive coordinator job came open with word this week that Phil Bennett would not return as defensive coordinator.

Gibbs did strong work with the Houston defense. His 2013 unit forced an FBS-high 43 turnovers, as the Cougars led the nation with a plus-25 turnover margin. This past season, Gibbs was able to help Texas Tech turn a corner of sorts after a series of dismal defensive seasons. The Red Raiders improved to sixth in the Big 12 in yards per play allowed and led the league in turnovers forced (27), good for sixth nationally.