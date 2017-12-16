The first quarter of Saturday's Raycom Media Camellia Bowl featured an amazing interception by Arkansas State's Justin Clifton.

With Middle Tennessee leading 7-3 and driving down the field, quarterback Brent Stockstill looked to take a shot deep to running back Shane Tucker. Tucker appeared to bring the ball in, but after getting hit, the ball came loose, and Clifton was there to intercept it.

Clifton fell to the ground as he grabbed the pick, but the play wasn't called down, and he began returning it the other way. At around the 15-yard-line, Clifton was stripped of the ball, but as it bounced all over the field, it ended up in the end zone, where Arkansas State recovered it.

WHAT IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/uYAAd3aVVL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 17, 2017

In the end though, the play was overturned by replay, so Arkansas State took over at its own one.