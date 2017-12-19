Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic are finalizing a new 10-year deal, a source told SI Tuesday morning.

The 42-year-old Kiffin led the Owls to a Conference USA title and a 10–3 record in his first season in Boca Raton after a tumultuous run as Alabama offensive coordinator during which the Crimson Tide won a national title following the 2015 season. Kiffin is 45–24 all-time as a head coach, with previous stops at USC and Tennessee.

The Owls ride into the Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl against Akron riding a nine-game winning streak. Using a hyrbid of Kiffin’s system with his offensive coordinator Kendal Briles’s background from Baylor, the Owls averaged 40 points per game (up 14 points from 2016) and 46.3 over the last eight games.