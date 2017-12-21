San Jose State OC Andrew Sowder is expected to be the new offensive coordinator at Kent State, reconnecting with new Golden Flashes head Sean Lewis, a source told SI Thursday morning. The two worked together at Bowling Green.

The 29-year-old Sowder came to San Jose State from Charlie Strong’s staff at the University of Texas. Prior to that, Sowder coached with Lewis on Dino Babers’s Eastern Illinois staff that won consecutive Ohio Valley Conference titles.

Lewis was hired at Kent State this week after serving as Syracuse’s offensive coordinator.