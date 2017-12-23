UCLA star QB Josh Rosen will sit out the Bruins' Cactus Bowl game against Kansas State Tuesday under doctor's orders, multiple sources have told SI Saturday afternoon.

According to a UCLA source, Rosen wanted to play but the medical staff doesn’t want him to play in this game because they didn’t want him to risk having another concussion so close to the last one.

The junior quarterback has been in concussion protocol since getting injured late in the season. Rosen sustained a concussion against Washington on Oct. 28 and then sat out the following game. He was also banged up and sat out the second half of the Bruins' regular-season finale against Cal on Nov. 24.

Rosen threw for 3,756 yards this season and had a 26–10 TD–INT ratio. He is expected to be a top-10 draft pick in the spring.

The news that Rosen is going to sit out of the bowl game was first reported by Bruin Report Online.

A source close to Rosen this weekend said the QB will not decide whether he’s leaving for the NFL draft after this season until after the bowl game.