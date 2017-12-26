Saying goodbye to the college days is never easy, but the walk-ons of Texas' football team found a fun way to signoff.

Using Nickelback's song "Photograph," the video pays homage to the players' four years at the school. In reference to the song's name, it also features a central photograph of the four mustachioed shirtless players. The video features the group walking through the locker room, jamming out on the field and grabbing plenty of food.

Watch the video below:

Thank you @TexasFootball for the 4 years of memories, and a lifetime of brotherhood. 4th year walk-ons signing out. #CurtainCall #WalkOn4Lyfe

Shot and edited by @NickKlesmith 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/0WZ8GakAr9 — UT Football Walkons (@ut_walkons) December 26, 2017

The Twitter account has provided plenty of laughs since its creation earlier this year, so it'll be sad to see the players leave.

Texas plays Missouri in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday.

But what a way to say goodbye, and thank goodness for videos that leave us much more than just a photograph.