Report: Willie Taggart Targeting Deion Sanders to Be Next Florida State Defensive Backs Coach

Deion Sanders played at Florida State from 1985-1988.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 27, 2017

Deion Sanders and new Florida State coach Willie Taggart have a mutual interest in Sanders becoming the next defensive backs coach for the Seminoles, Josh Newberg of 247 Sports reports.

Sanders, who has coached at the high school level at Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill in Dallas, played at Florida State from 1985-88 and recorded 14 career interceptions, with three of those returned for touchdowns. He also had three career punt returns for touchdowns during his time with the Seminoles. Currently an NFL Network analyst, Sanders has also helped coach at the Under Armour All-American Game.

During ESPN's telecast of the Walk-On's Independence Bowl Sanders was asked about the possibility of joining Taggart's staff and said, "You never know. I've been known to make big plays with these colors on. That's all I'm going to say."

Florida State hired Taggart, 41, earlier this month to take over as coach next season. Prior to joining the Seminoles, Taggart spent three years as the coach at Western Kentucky, four years at South Florida and this past season at Oregon. He is replacing Jimbo Fisher who left Florida State after eight seasons to coach at Texas A&M.

The Seminoles went 6-6 this season.

