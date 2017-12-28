How to Watch the Texas Bowl: Texas vs. Missouri, Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch Texas vs. Missouri in the Texas Bowl Wednesday Dec. 27.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 28, 2017

Texas and Missouri will meet up in what used to be a Big 12 rivalry when the teams face off in Houston on Wednesday for the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl.

The Longhorns are 6-6, with four of their six losses coming by five points or less. Quarterbacks Sam Ehlinger and Shane Buechele ended up splitting time behind center after Buechele went down early in the season with an injury. While the Longhorns will have the option to choose the hot hand among quarterbacks, they will also be without safety DeShon Elliott who has declared for the NFL draft and decided to sit out this game.

Missouri went 7-5 in its sixth season in the SEC. After falling to 1-5 the Tigers ripped off six consecutive wins to end the regular season as one of the hottest teams in the country. Quarterback Drew Lock was big during the winning streak tossing for 1,972 yards and 26 touchdowns while completing 63.2 percent of his passes.

The last time these former conference foes met was in 2011 when Missouri picked up a 17-5 win.

How to Watch

Time: 9 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

