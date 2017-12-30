How to Watch Washington vs. Penn State: Fiesta Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Washington will face Penn State in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. 

By Stanley Kay
December 30, 2017

Washington returns to a New Year's Six bowl one year after reaching the College Football Playoff. The Huskies finished the year with two close losses to Arizona State and Stanford. 

Penn State appeared to be a national title contender for a good chunk of this season, but consecutive losses to Ohio State and Michigan State ended any hopes for the Nittany Lions. 

See how to watch Saturday's Fiesta Bowl online below. 

How to watch

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

