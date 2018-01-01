WATCH: Georgia's Davin Bellamy Yells 'Humble Yourself' at Baker Mayfield After Win Over Sooners

By Stanley Kay
January 01, 2018

Davin Bellamy had a message for Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield after Georgia outlasted Mayfield's Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl on Monday. 

Humble yourself!

As the Bulldogs celebrated their College Football Playoff semifinal triumph—a 54-48 comeback win in double overtime in Pasadena—Bellamy appeared to yell "humble yourself" at Mayfield as the quarterback left the field. 

Mayfield, a senior, is projected to be one of the top picks in this year's NFL draft. Mayfield finished the 2017 season with 41 touchdowns and five interceptions. On Monday, he completed 23 of 35 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. 

Sony Michel, Nick Chubb Help Georgia Run Past Oklahoma in Overtime to Win Rose Bowl

Georgia will aim to win the 2017 national title next Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. 

