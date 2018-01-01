Davin Bellamy had a message for Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield after Georgia outlasted Mayfield's Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl on Monday.

Humble yourself!

As the Bulldogs celebrated their College Football Playoff semifinal triumph—a 54-48 comeback win in double overtime in Pasadena—Bellamy appeared to yell "humble yourself" at Mayfield as the quarterback left the field.

Georgia LB Davin Bellamy appeared to yell "humble yourself" in Baker Mayfield's direction after UGA's Rose Bowl win. pic.twitter.com/xKzlFCzI3J — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2018

Mayfield, a senior, is projected to be one of the top picks in this year's NFL draft. Mayfield finished the 2017 season with 41 touchdowns and five interceptions. On Monday, he completed 23 of 35 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Georgia will aim to win the 2017 national title next Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.