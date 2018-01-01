Georgia beat Oklahoma 54–48 in a thrilling Rose Bowl on Monday to send the Bulldogs to the national championship.

The game went to overtime tied at 45. Both teams traded field goals in the first overtime, but Oklahoma's 27-yard field goal attempt in the second overtime was blocked, giving Georgia a chance to win the game.

Sony Michel's 27-yard touchdown run in the second overtime sealed the game for Georgia. Michel scored three touchdowns on Monday and contributed 181 of Georgia's 317 rushing yards.

The blocked field goal was Georgia's third of the season.

Lorenzo Carter's blocked field goal leads to Sony Michel's TD and the Dawgs win!!! pic.twitter.com/ok3bFFATei — DawgNation (@DawgNation) January 2, 2018

Georgia faced a 31–14 deficit in the second quarter but rallied to take the lead early in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma reclaimed the lead a few minutes later, but Georgia running back Nick Chubb's touchdown with less than a minute remaining sent the game to overtime. Michel won the game for the Bulldogs on the second play of their drive in the second overtime.

BALL GAME SONY MICHEL pic.twitter.com/hvGNEC1PMi — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 2, 2018

Georgia will face either Alabama or Clemson in the national championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta next Monday.