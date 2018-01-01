Georgia Beats Oklahoma In Double OT After Blocked Field Goal, Sony Michel TD Run

Georgia is heading to the national championship. 

By Stanley Kay
January 01, 2018

Georgia beat Oklahoma 54–48 in a thrilling Rose Bowl on Monday to send the Bulldogs to the national championship. 

The game went to overtime tied at 45. Both teams traded field goals in the first overtime, but Oklahoma's 27-yard field goal attempt in the second overtime was blocked, giving Georgia a chance to win the game. 

Sony Michel's 27-yard touchdown run in the second overtime sealed the game for Georgia. Michel scored three touchdowns on Monday and contributed 181 of Georgia's 317 rushing yards. 

The blocked field goal was Georgia's third of the season. 

Georgia faced a 31–14 deficit in the second quarter but rallied to take the lead early in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma reclaimed the lead a few minutes later, but Georgia running back Nick Chubb's touchdown with less than a minute remaining sent the game to overtime. Michel won the game for the Bulldogs on the second play of their drive in the second overtime.   

Georgia will face either Alabama or Clemson in the national championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta next Monday. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters