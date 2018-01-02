Outgoing Central Florida coach Scott Frost says he believes there was a "conscious effort" to keep his team out of this year's College Footnall Playoff.

Frost's team completed an undefeated season by beating Auburn 34–27 in the Peach Bowl.

The highest the Knights got in the CFP rankings was 10th, while Auburn entered the Peach Bowl ranked 7th despite three losses, but with victories over the two teams playing for the national title, Alabama and Georgia.

"It wasn't right," Frost, who will take over the Nebraska program said. "I was watching every week, the committee sitting in a room and (deciding) this two-loss team must be better than UCF because UCF is in the American. Or this three-loss team must be better than UCF.

"It looked like a conscious effort to me to make sure that they didn't have a problem if they put us too high and a couple teams ahead of us lost. And oh, no, now we have to put them in a playoff. But we just beat a team that beat two Playoff teams and lost to another one by six points and we beat them by seven."

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton, who threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns against Auburn, added, "You can go ahead and cancel the playoffs; I'm not changing my mind."