After getting revenge on Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, Alabama strength coach Scott Cochran is forgetting last year's loss to the Tigers in the national championship game by destroying the evidence — the 2017 runner-up trophy.

In a video posted to receiver Jerry Jeudy's Snapchat, Cochran throws the trophy to the ground, cracking it into a million pieces. He then takes a sledgehammer to it.

A few players who are wearing sandals or are barefooted approach it and then carefully step on what's left of the trophy.

Watch the video for yourself, but be warned, there is some explicit language.

(📹: jeudy_4/Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/x9mC1RJLHX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 5, 2018

This just leaves us wondering, did head coach Nick Saban sign off on this? More importantly, don't put us in Cochran's way when he's on a mission.