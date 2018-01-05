Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson will forego his final season of eligiiblity and enter the 2018 NFL draft.

Jackson made the announcement on social media Friday morning.

"After much discussion with my family and coaches, I have made the decision to take the next step in my career and enter the 2018 NFL draft," Jackson said. "It has been nothing short of an honor to be a member of #CardsNation and to play for this university."

Jackson burst on the college football scene in 2016, throwing for 3,543 yards and 30 touchdowns and adding 1,571 yards on the ground and 21 scores.

He won the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award and Associated Press Player of the Year during his record setting season.

His 2017 season may have even been better than his Heisman winning campaign.

Jackson threw for 3,660 yards with 27 touchdowns and had 1,601 yards rushing with 18 more scores, while finishing third in the Heisman voting.

Jackson was the first player in college football history to throw for 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in two straight seasons, also smashing school records for total offense, touchdowns, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.