Houston Hires Kendal Briles as Offensive Coordinator

Houston has hired Kendal Briles as its offensive coordinator and associate head coach, the school announced Saturday.

The school also hired Randy Clements as its run game coordinator and offensive line coach.

Both are former Baylor coaches, and Briles is the son of former Baylor coach Art Briles, who was fired in 2016 amid the controversy over the school's handing of rape allegations involving football players.

Kendal Briles previously served as Florida Atlantic University's offensive coordinator under head coach Lane Kiffin. Briles came to FAU from Baylor, where he was suspended by the school for the team's season opener in 2015 in connection with a recruiting violation. The NCAA said Briles and another Baylor assistant tried to find loopholes in rules to gain an advantage in recruiting.

This seaosn, Briles helped lead FAU in Conference USA scoring with 40.6 points a game. FAU finished the year at 11–3 with a victory over Akron in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Clements spent last year as the offensive line coach at Southeastern University.