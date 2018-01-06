North Dakota State won its sixth title in the past seven seasons, beating James Madison University 17–13 on Saturday in the FCS Championship.

JMU's 26-game win streak was snapped with the loss, and the longest active NCAA football win streak now rests with Mount Union.

JMU beat NDSU last year in the semis on the way to a FCS championship.

North Dakota State led 17–6 at the half, never relinquishing the lead despite JMU's threats.

Quarterback Easton Stick went 13–for–22 with 130 yards and one touchdown in the win. Stick was named the game's MVP. JMU's quarterback Bryan Schor went 14–for–32 with 148 yards with two interceptions.