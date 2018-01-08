Watch: President Donald Trump On Field For National Anthem At National Championship Game

President Trump drew a mixed reaction when he walked out at the National Championship. 

By Chris Chavez
January 08, 2018

President Donald Trump walked out onto the field for the national anthem with a ROTC color guard members before the start of the College Football National Championship game between Alabama and Georgia.

Zac Brown Band sang the national anthem. 

Both teams were not on the field for the performance. The NCAA does not require athletes to be out on the field for the national anthem during the regular season. Players are required to take the field for the anthem for NCAA-sanctioned championship and playoff events but the bowl games and the College Football Playoff​ do not fall under that rule.

President Trump has been very vocal against players in the NFL who protest during the national anthem. He has called on the NFL to suspend or release anyone who does not stand on the sidelines for the anthem.

Watch Trump take the field:

College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock said his committee, the Atlanta Falcons and stadium staff have been preparing for President Trump's visit. The NAACP and Refuse Fascism ATL were among groups that protested outside of the stadium upon Trump's arrival.

The halftime show of the game will star rapper Kendrick Lamar, who has been very vocal and critical of Trump in the past.

The game is being televised on ESPN but the network's senior vice president for events and studio programs said that they were in communication with the White House but did not "get the sense" that an interview would be arranged.

