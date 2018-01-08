Georgia's Assistant Strength And Conditioning Coach Aaron Feld Has An Incredible Mustache

Georgia's Aaron Feld has an amazing mustache.

By Chris Chavez
January 08, 2018

Georgia's assistant director of strength and conditioning, Aaron Feld, has an incredible mustache that received appropriate praise on Twitter during the College Football National Championship. 

The Telegraph, Macon's local paper, once wrote about how the Bulldogs have ‘one of the craziest strength staffs in the country’ but failed to mention the glorious mustache on Feld. The mustache got some airtime during the national championship.

Some were quick to not forget that Penn State's Chuck Losey (the Nittany Lions' Assistant Director of Performance Enhancement) also has an impressive mustache of his own. 

Both men are magnificent and on the same level of mustache glory as Rollie Fingers or Salvador Dali.

