Georgia's assistant director of strength and conditioning, Aaron Feld, has an incredible mustache that received appropriate praise on Twitter during the College Football National Championship.

The Telegraph, Macon's local paper, once wrote about how the Bulldogs have ‘one of the craziest strength staffs in the country’ but failed to mention the glorious mustache on Feld. The mustache got some airtime during the national championship.

No matter what happens tonight, I know this: Georgia's assistant strength & conditioning coach @coachfeld has won the mustache national title. pic.twitter.com/cNj3cAxzYK — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 9, 2018

congrats to the cincinnati reds mascot on becoming a real boy pic.twitter.com/wX4j7dDsWi — Hector (@iamHectorDiaz) January 9, 2018

When you have to work the #NationalChampionship but Gatsby's party is at 10 pic.twitter.com/JwSrD0m0c5 — Q (@Quentanamo_Bay) January 9, 2018

cancel the game I want a documentary on this guy pic.twitter.com/Juw4woLYEZ — Astead (@AsteadWesley) January 9, 2018

“You’re blending in. You’re doing great. No one even notices you’re from 1914. Just keep going. We can do this.” pic.twitter.com/vYh1SL9GM8 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 9, 2018

Some were quick to not forget that Penn State's Chuck Losey (the Nittany Lions' Assistant Director of Performance Enhancement) also has an impressive mustache of his own.

Both men are magnificent and on the same level of mustache glory as Rollie Fingers or Salvador Dali.