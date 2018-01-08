Georgia's Aaron Feld has an amazing mustache.
Georgia's assistant director of strength and conditioning, Aaron Feld, has an incredible mustache that received appropriate praise on Twitter during the College Football National Championship.
The Telegraph, Macon's local paper, once wrote about how the Bulldogs have ‘one of the craziest strength staffs in the country’ but failed to mention the glorious mustache on Feld. The mustache got some airtime during the national championship.
Magnificent pic.twitter.com/TONImXfGGt— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 9, 2018
No matter what happens tonight, I know this: Georgia's assistant strength & conditioning coach @coachfeld has won the mustache national title. pic.twitter.com/cNj3cAxzYK— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 9, 2018
LET’S GO!!!! #OneMore #ATD #KeepChopping #GoDawgs #CFPNationalChampionship— Aaron Feld (@coachfeld) January 8, 2018
BEST DANG STRENGTH STAFF IN THE LAND!!! pic.twitter.com/hw4bO9Y3Sv
It’s a movement!! @coachfeld #GoDawgs #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/w3afcvUV0r— Jay K. Jones (@hocojones) January 9, 2018
congrats to the cincinnati reds mascot on becoming a real boy pic.twitter.com/wX4j7dDsWi— Hector (@iamHectorDiaz) January 9, 2018
When you have to work the #NationalChampionship but Gatsby's party is at 10 pic.twitter.com/JwSrD0m0c5— Q (@Quentanamo_Bay) January 9, 2018
cancel the game I want a documentary on this guy pic.twitter.com/Juw4woLYEZ— Astead (@AsteadWesley) January 9, 2018
“You’re blending in. You’re doing great. No one even notices you’re from 1914. Just keep going. We can do this.” pic.twitter.com/vYh1SL9GM8— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 9, 2018
Some were quick to not forget that Penn State's Chuck Losey (the Nittany Lions' Assistant Director of Performance Enhancement) also has an impressive mustache of his own.
Woah there skippy pic.twitter.com/F75vWgoK0j— Ben (@bcal22) January 9, 2018
Both men are magnificent and on the same level of mustache glory as Rollie Fingers or Salvador Dali.