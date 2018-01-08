Kendrick Lamar performed during halftime at the College Football National Championship Game game.

While he the concert was integrated into the halftime telecast of the game, Lamar was not performing at the game itself, but rather at a free, non-ticketed event in the Centennial Olympic park outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

He performed a medley of hits, including "HUMBLE", "DNA" and "Element" off his album "DAMN."

Watch clips from his performance below:

Lamar is a multi-platinum, seven-time Grammy winner. President Donald Trump was in attendance at the game but left at halftime. Lamar has been very vocal against Trump in the past but he did not make any political statement or demonstration during his performance.

