Watch: Alabama LB Mekhi Brown Involved in Sideline Scuffle After Personal Foul Penalty

Alabama’s Mehki Brown lost his cool in the third quarter. 

By Dan Gartland
January 08, 2018

Alabama linebacker Mehki Brown lost his cool in the third quarter of Monday’s national championship game and had to be restrained by teammates. 

First, Brown, a redshirt sophomore, was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after taking a swipe at a Georgia player following a punt. Head coach Nick Saban gave Brown a stern talking to after the 15-yard penalty but Brown hardly showed any emotion while listening to the coach’s criticism. 

Just a few seconds later, though, Brown snapped and lunged at a person on the Crimson Tide sideline. He had to be restrained by linebacker Keith Holcombe.

It’s unclear who was the target of Brown’s outburst, but the man appears to be wearing a sideline pass, which would indicate that he’s not a member of the coaching staff. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters