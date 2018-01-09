Watch: Alabama Wins National Championship In OT on Tua Tagovailoa Touchdown To DeVonta Smith

The Crimson Tide will not be denied!

By Chris Chavez
January 09, 2018

The Alabama Crimson Tide won their fifth national championship in nine years in a 26–23 overtime victory over the Georgia Bulldogs. Tua Tagovailoa connected with DeVonta Smith from 41 yards out for a touchdown and the title.

Alabama was trailing 13–0 at the half. Tagovailoa took over in the second half for Alabama after starting quarterback Jalen Hurts struggled. Kicker Andy Pappanastos missed a 36-yard field goal at the end of regulation that would have won the game for the Crimson Tide.

Georgia scored a field goal in their first overtime possession. Tagovailoa was sacked on Alabama's opening overtime play before hurling the game-winning touchdown.

"The Crimson Tide will not be denied!" was the official call from ESPN's Chris Fowler.

Watch the play below:

Nick Saban won his fifth national championship at Alabama and ties legendary coach Bear Bryant with five titles.

